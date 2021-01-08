PewDiePie reveals why he’s taking another break from YouTube

Popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg announced that he is taking another break from making content. The Swedish star’s leave has fans wondering when he will make his return.
In 2020, PewDiePie surprised viewers when he revealed that he was taking his first break ever from YouTube. Prior, the content creator had never missed a single day of uploading to the platform for over 10 years.
Fans will have to go without his content again in 2021, as he announced on January 8 that he is taking another leave of absence from making videos. When will he back?
PewDiePie announces second break from YouTube
PewDiePie made the announcement on January 8 in a community post on his channel. “I FORGOT TO MENTION A FEW THINGS! I’m taking some time off to chill, epic,” the entertainer wrote at the beginning of his update.
The star then went on to reveal that his community had raised an astonishing $900k in 2020 for charity. Since making the move to livestreaming, Pewds has given away all of his subscriber fees and chat donations to various organizations throughout the year.
Fans of YouTuber shouldn’t be too surprised with his second break as Kjellberg told his community on numerous occasions that he planned on taking a second vacation in 2021. “I feel like it’s fair. Any other job you get holidays and I don’t do that. And this year has been pretty crazy. It’s good for my mental health,” he explained in June.
When will PewDiePie return to YouTube?
Last year, the YouTuber officially took his break on January 15 and didn’t return until February 21 – which was roughly 37 days. However, during his January 6 Minecraft livestream, the 31-year-old told fans he was undecided on how long his vacation this year would actually be.
“I might not stream for a while either, just to take some full time off, and come back fully charged. So I’ll be offline for a week, two weeks, maybe three weeks. I don’t know. I know it’s kind of a ball-buster to end here, but I don’t really take breaks and I feel like I just need it. So…” he said.
It’s unclear at the time of writing if PewDiePie will eventually stream during his break, or whether he will go completely silent like he did last year while on vacation. Though it appears he won’t be making video uploads for the duration of his time off.
Fans will no doubt severely miss him. In 2020, his popular r/Pewdiepiesubmissions subreddit hilariously turned to chaos and made hilarious jokes about his absence from YouTube. If nothing else, we can look forward to the memes.
Beauty YouTuber Jeffree Star has found himself caught up in yet another tsunami of drama after rumors of an affair with Kanye West have started to ramp up. Here’s everything that’s happened so far.
YouTube beauty guru Jeffree Star is no stranger to drama and controversy. The makeup mogul has consistently found himself in the spotlight for one reason or another, but this time there are some pretty wild accusations floating around the internet.
Now fans have gone even further and are implicating Jeffree in a love affair with Kanye West, thanks to a rumor that started on TikTok and subsequently gained traction. But what exactly has happened so far?
Jeffree Star and Kanye West rumors begin on TikTok
The makeup sensation has been implemented in the scandal to end all scandals.
After popular TikToker Ava Louise dropped a video discussing the rumored Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce situation, fans and Twitter users speculated that Jeffree Star has some involvement in the drama.
Ava notes in her video that “Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru, a lot of people in the scene have known for a while.”
The YouTuber has mentioned in several videos that his former Calabasas mansion was a stone’s throw away from the iconic rapper’s home, with some TikTok users finding it all too much of a coincidence.
Jeffree is contacted about the rumors
On January 6, Drama Alert’s Daniel ‘KEEMSTAR’ Keem reached out to Star via text message asking him to elaborate on the bizarre rumors.
In typical Jeffree Star fashion, the beauty guru didn’t give a firm answer, but instead made a lighthearted jab at the situation. “I’m having the best time in Wyoming,” he stated. “Come visit sometime!”
One fan remarked that “there’s no way the Kanye West and Jeffree Star thing is real, right?”
A series of more humorous comments took over the trending feed though, specifically one iconic meme often used in relation to the beauty guru, writing that the video shows Jeffree’s reaction “when Kim came home early.”
Jeffree likes memes about the situation on Twitter
Not one to shy away from poking fun at his controversies, Jeffree Star has been liking a whole array of memes about the situation on Twitter, including a viral video likened to Jeffree running from Kim’s house that garnered almost 200,000 likes.
Finally, in an attempt to put a stop to the rumors, Jeffree uploaded a video titled “Addressing the Kanye Situation” in which he told fans that the wild rumors were in fact false.
“Let me just say this one time for any news outlet: I like very tall men,” he explained. “Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny. I guess if this is a start to my new year, happy new year! …I really can’t, and if Kris Jenner organized this whole thing, happy new year, sweetie girl!”
The video garnered millions of views within less than a day of being posted and seemed to put an end to the idea that there could be any truth to the rumors.
Jeffree responds to Wendy Williams
Fans were baffled after the strange topic even managed to make its way to Wendy Williams’ show, describing the beauty guru as “dressing in various hairs,” calling him “thin, like twink thin.” She also added that “he’s got really loose lips and he does a lot of talking.”
If she only knew about the actual rappers who have visited my mouth 😂😂 Taking that shit to the grave miss thing. https://t.co/YLdCRwT2TM
The clip made its way onto Jeffree’s feed, and he retweeted it with the caption, “if she only knew about the actual rappers who have visited my mouth. Taking that sh*t to the grave miss thing.” This cryptic message definitely has many fans curious about who the rappers could be, and may well even start up more theories.
Ava Louise admits she made the whole scandal up
Ava Louise, the TikToker behind the initial rumors, appeared to admit that she’d completely fabricated the entire story, as told by purportedly leaked audio in a text message that has made the rounds online.
“I’m literally not even getting sued,” Louise can be heard saying in the audio clip. “I made the entire scandal up. There is literally not one bit of truth to anything I have said. I just tricked the entire world into talking about me again because I was on a lot of Adderall.”
ok ppl in my DMs saying Ava Louise didn’t lie about Kanye and Jeffree here’s a voice message now leave me alone(got this from tiktok) pic.twitter.com/8DZLYi4VJx
While the internet finally has the answers they were looking for, it may not prevent the theory from continuing to spread on TikTok. However, whether there will be any further developments in the bizarre rumors remains to be seen.