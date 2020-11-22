Logan Paul claims Mayweather is delaying fight because he can't spell - Dexerto

Mere days after Floyd Mayweather talked trash to Logan Paul, the eldest Paul brother has clapped back with barbed allegations that Mayweather’s illiteracy must explain why the undefeated boxer has yet to sign their fight contract.

We are approaching the holiday season and, as far as content goes, the Paul brothers are a gift that just keeps on giving. In the YouTube and entertainment conjoined industries, Logan and his brother Jake are media magnets for their braggadocious and oft-outlandish behavior.

In the fighting world, Mayweather has had the most lucrative career of any boxer precisely because he too is willing to build hype by leaning into drama. From beefing with 50 Cent to fighting UFC’s Conor McGregor in August 2017, Mayweather is no stranger to content outside of the ring.

Now, Paul and Mayweather’s fight appears to be growing in likelihood, with both sides taking to social media to diss one another. About two months of silence after reports suggested a fight was brewing, Money Mayweather reignited the flames on Twitter.

These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again. — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) November 19, 2020

From misgendering Paul and suggesting he should “find some Barbie dolls to play with,” the meat of Mayweather’s insult is that he expects to give the influencer the same treatment he gave McGregor: “I had to put a muzzle on that b***h. Logan Paul can get the same treatment.”

Read more: Floyd Mayweather calls out Logan Paul as fight rumors intensify

Paul initially responded by quote-tweeting with a “50-1,” alluding to being the one who can break Mayweather’s undefeated streak. But now he has given a more elaborate response, filming himself working out before following in 50 Cent’s footsteps with an elaborate jab at the legendary boxer’s alleged illiteracy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

While Paul joked that he first thought the contract hadn’t been signed by Floyd yet because of fear, that concern has changed: “I feel like maybe you haven’t signed it because you don’t know how to spell your name.”

The concern then grows more elaborate, as Paul proceeds to show Mayweather how to spell his name using a variety of print-outs. Of course, the “W” page falls away, coincidentally because Floyd “ain’t getting the W anyway.”

Read more: Jake Paul appears to hint at potential fight with brother Logan Paul

After quickly alluding to Floyd’s first “L,” Paul then signs the video off with a simple request: “Sign the f**king contract, Floyd.” As of yet, there’s been no response, but one can only assume that soon after pen meets paper, these trash-talkers will meet in the ring.