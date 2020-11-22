 Logan Paul claims Mayweather is delaying fight because he can't spell - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Logan Paul claims Mayweather is delaying fight because he can’t spell

Published: 22/Nov/2020 0:32

by Theo Salaun
floyd mayweather logan paul 1
Twitter, @FloydMayweather / Instagram, @loganpaul

Share

Logan Paul

Mere days after Floyd Mayweather talked trash to Logan Paul, the eldest Paul brother has clapped back with barbed allegations that Mayweather’s illiteracy must explain why the undefeated boxer has yet to sign their fight contract.

We are approaching the holiday season and, as far as content goes, the Paul brothers are a gift that just keeps on giving. In the YouTube and entertainment conjoined industries, Logan and his brother Jake are media magnets for their braggadocious and oft-outlandish behavior. 

In the fighting world, Mayweather has had the most lucrative career of any boxer precisely because he too is willing to build hype by leaning into drama. From beefing with 50 Cent to fighting UFC’s Conor McGregor in August 2017, Mayweather is no stranger to content outside of the ring.

Now, Paul and Mayweather’s fight appears to be growing in likelihood, with both sides taking to social media to diss one another. About two months of silence after reports suggested a fight was brewing, Money Mayweather reignited the flames on Twitter.

From misgendering Paul and suggesting he should “find some Barbie dolls to play with,” the meat of Mayweather’s insult is that he expects to give the influencer the same treatment he gave McGregor: “I had to put a muzzle on that b***h. Logan Paul can get the same treatment.” 

Paul initially responded by quote-tweeting with a “50-1,” alluding to being the one who can break Mayweather’s undefeated streak. But now he has given a more elaborate response, filming himself working out before following in 50 Cent’s footsteps with an elaborate jab at the legendary boxer’s alleged illiteracy. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

While Paul joked that he first thought the contract hadn’t been signed by Floyd yet because of fear, that concern has changed: “I feel like maybe you haven’t signed it because you don’t know how to spell your name.”

The concern then grows more elaborate, as Paul proceeds to show Mayweather how to spell his name using a variety of print-outs. Of course, the “W” page falls away, coincidentally because Floyd “ain’t getting the W anyway.”

After quickly alluding to Floyd’s first “L,” Paul then signs the video off with a simple request: “Sign the f**king contract, Floyd.” As of yet, there’s been no response, but one can only assume that soon after pen meets paper, these trash-talkers will meet in the ring.

Entertainment

Was TikToker Katie Pego kicked out of Not a Content House?

Published: 22/Nov/2020 0:25

by Charlotte Colombo
katie pego insta
Instagram: Katie Pego

Share

TikTok

It looks like TikToker Katie Pego’s time at Not a Content House has come to an end, just weeks after she and former Top Talent House roommates Eva Cudmore and Anna Schumate announced that they would be joining the content collective.

Risking TikTok star Katie Pego is 17 years old. She joined Not a Content House at the start of November following the shutdown of Top Talent House, of which she was a founding member. The house was shut down after its manager, 21-year-old Nour Khodr, was accused by several of his former clients of grooming them, manipulating them, and plying them with alcohol.

While Pego tried to move on with her career by joining Not a Content House, it seems that her time with them is already over. The House’s official TikTok account unfollowed her, while current members Sabrina Quesada, Eva Cudmore and Anna Schumate confirmed to reporters at The Hollywood Fix that Pego was out of the House.

Topic starts at 2:39

When the reporter asked Sabrina why Katie was “missing” from the group’s outing at Sunset Strip, she simply said, “Katie was actually just kicked out of the House”.

As the reporter pressed for a reason, she claimed it was because of “just drama, she starts drama with a lot of the girls in the House.”

However, when asked on her personal TikTok why she was no longer in Not a Content House, Pego gave a very different explanation, claiming that she left because her family wanted her home.

Pego’s answer led to another Not a Content House member, Ava Tortorici, weighing in on the drama, where in response to TikTok Room publishing Katie’s reason for leaving the account, she cryptically left a cap emoji to imply that Pego was ‘capping’ (lying).

While Pego is yet to publicly respond to claims that she has been “kicked out” of the House, it didn’t take long for Max Dressler, fellow TikToker and former friend of Pego, to make his feelings known: “This video goes out to what one girl who switched up on all of us and thought she was better than us because “we weren’t cool enough” for you. Well, let me tell you something. Karma’s a b*tch!”

Damn. It looks like this drama is far from over…