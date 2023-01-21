Logan Paul claims he’s only “scratched the surface” of his WWE career

Logan Paul officially joined the WWE in 2022 and even headlined one of its largest events taking on the franchise’s current poster child, but Paul claims he’s only scratched the surface of what he’s capable of in professional wrestling.

In early April of 2022, polarizing influencer Logan Paul made his WWE debut during one of the franchise’s most prestigious events: WrestleMania. As a part of the 38th iteration of this pay-per-view spectacle, Paul teamed up with The Miz to take down the Mysterio Brothers.

However, their partnership wouldn’t last long, as The Miz had plans to betray Logan Paul, initiating a storyline that would last until Paul’s next big fight at SummerSlam. His impeccable performances caught the attention of several WWE superstars and even landed him a headline fight at the 2022 Crown Jewel.

His fight with Roman Reigns will go down in WWE history, despite many fans feeling he didn’t deserve the match as it would only be his third appearance. Losing the fight and walking away with a devastating knee injury, Paul hasn’t stepped back in the ring since. However, he still feels like he’s only scratched the surface of his WWE career.

WWE Logan impressed everyone with his in-ring debut.

Logan Paul reflects on his WWE 2022 performance

Logan Paul released a YouTube video titled “WHY 2022 WAS THE BEST YEAR OF MY LIFE” wherein he reflected on his accomplishments over the last year. A large portion was dedicated to his WWE appearances.

He stated that the opportunity was a “curveball” he didn’t expect but ultimately fell in love with the sport. Paul thanked the WWE and its fanbase for allowing him to be a part of their world.

He closed the segment by stating, “I’m really excited for how much I can grow in the WWE, and I think I just scratched the surface in terms of what I’m capable of. That’s going to be awesome.”

The end of 2022 and the start of 2023 have had their rough patches for Logan Paul, as he was the subject of one of Crypto Detective Coffeezilla’s latest investigations. However, with “recovery going well,” WWE fans might see Paul bounce back off the ropes.