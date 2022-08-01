The Miz says Logan Paul is the “fastest natural talent” he’s ever seen in the WWE

Alec Mullins . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin and Logan Paul have been working together in the WWE for months now, and the veteran claims that his young protege is the fastest learner he’s ever worked with in his career.

Logan Paul’s integration into the WWE has been about as smooth as the young social media star could have hoped for.

Between sneaking away a victory against The Mysterios at Wrestlemania and putting on a show-stealer of a match against his mentor at SummerSlam, the 27-year-old has put on a clinic both in the ring and on the microphone as a Superstar.

In an interview with the MackMania podcast crew, The Miz spoke a little about why the older Paul brother is finding so much success early in his career.

The Miz reveals what makes Logan Paul such a success in the WWE

Despite currently being locked into a feud with LP, The Miz was completely honest in his assessment of his former partner.

“I’m not lying to you, he was the fastest natural talent I have ever seen take to being a professional wrestler, being a WWE superstar,” he said. “I’ve been doing this for like 23 years now. [He is] the fastest out of anyone. I’m talking celebrity or WWE superstar.”

The 2x Grand Slam Champion went on to say that he never has to backtrack and go over things again when the two of them work together and plan things out.

“Logan is one of those people who picks something up right off the bat. I would show him something and literally, he would get it right away. It was like, ‘How did you just do that? That usually takes practice and time.’”

The fans haven’t completely come around to Paul’s status as a main fixture on the company’s roster just yet, but when one of the most accomplished talents in all of the business is singing his praises so early in his career, it seems like they won’t be getting rid of the potential future star anytime soon.

In fact, the young superstar confirmed on August 1 that he’ll be back for more dates and will be showing up in a lot of unexpected places over the coming months.

It might take a while longer for the masses to see what the Miz does, but the YouTube star is clearly committed to putting on a show for a while longer.