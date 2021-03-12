Logan Paul challenges Brazilian influencer Whindersson Nunes to a fight - Dexerto

Logan Paul is up for just about any combat sports challenge it appears, as the social media celebrity has responded to a callout from Brazilian influencer Whindersson Nunes.

Since his two boxing showdowns with British YouTuber KSI, Paul has been slow to get back in the ring. Despite announcing a monumental clash with boxing’s ‘Pretty Boy,’ Floyd Mayweather, multiple delays have held the event back.

In the meantime, he’s kept busy leading the Pokemon hype train and even announced a move to Puerto Rico. Though a new challenge has seemingly come out of the woodworks as Brazilian celebrity Whindersson Nunes called him out on Twitter.

“I wanted to fight with Logan Paul,” Nunes said on March 9, according to Google Translate. It didn’t take long for this tweet to reach Paul as he soon responded with “anytime, anywhere,” in Portuguese.

a qualquer momento, em qualquer lugar https://t.co/SNOpA6H65Z — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 10, 2021

This may have been the only interaction the two had, but the conversation clearly sparked interest online. Paul’s reply was met with over 80,000 likes as Nunes shared it with his audience of more than 20 million Twitter followers.

“Speaking my language, in your country or in [mine]?” Nunes then asked to no reply.

The Brazilian influencer boasts more than 40 million subscribers on YouTube where he mainly posts vlog-style videos. At 26 years of age, Nunes has amassed one of the largest followings online for his comedy, singing, and acting.

Notably, he’s never stepped into the ring, though that could soon change. After all, Paul was without any experience prior to his first bout against KSI in 2018.

Obviously, it’s too early to tell if anything will materialize from this engagement, but the door appears to be wide open. With no date locked in for Paul’s fight with Mayweather, anything is possible in 2021.

In the meantime, Logan’s brother Jake is set for his next boxing showdown in just a few week’s time. The younger Paul brother will be taking on former UFC contender Ben Askren on April 17.