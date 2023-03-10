Logan Paul bought a 66 million year old Triceratops head for his living room

YouTube star Logan Paul owns a 66-million-year-old Triceratops skull that currently sits as a centerpiece in the living room of his ~$16 million mansion in Puerto Rico.

Logan Paul is arguably one of YouTube’s most successful content creators. Having transitioned to the platform from Vine, he has since gone on to break into the world of boxing and is even making a name for himself in the WWE.

As a result of his efforts, Paul has managed to amass a vast amount of wealth — but he’s taking a break from Hollywood. The influencer notably sold his mansion in Encino, California back in 2021 and now makes his home in Puerto Rico.

Although Logan has moved around a bit since landing in the Caribbean, he’s been chilling in a multi-million dollar abode for some time…and his swanky house has some seriously eye-popping decor.

Logan Paul owns 66 million year old dinosaur skull

Vlogger Mike Majlak gave fans a tour of Logan’s mansion in an episode of the Night Shift on March 10, which Majlak claims has a value of $16 million.

The pool, smart appliances, and open floor plan are just a few additions that make this mansion worth all that cheddar — but they pale in comparison to one very specific item in Paul’s living room.

YouTube: Mike Majlak Vlogs Logan Paul has affectionately named his Triceratops head ‘Dudley.’

The YouTuber has a massive Triceratops head sitting in the corner of the room, which he says is around 66 million years old (around the end of the Cretaceous Period, when dinosaurs roamed the earth).

He also says the head is about 70% actual bone and cost him around half a million dollars (a pretty good deal for Paul, considering that fossils can go for millions of dollars).

“It’s a piece that holds value, it’s beautiful, it’s a hallmark for once roamed this earth,” Logan said of the piece. “It’s just mind-blowing.”

While it’s certainly an impressive piece of history, it’s not the wildest thing a YouTuber has in their home — after all, who could forget Jeffree Star’s wall-to-wall closet full of designer handbags that he kept locked behind a bulletproof door with a fingerprint scanner.