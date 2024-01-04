Patrick Mahomes ‘trades’ Super Bowl ring to Logan Paul for WWE title & bottle of Prime

YouTube star Logan Paul ‘traded’ his WWE championship belt to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for one of his Super Bowl rings and a bottle of Prime.

Logan Paul has been on a major winning streak lately, with he and KSI’s Prime beverage brand selling one billion bottles in 2023 and raking in approximately $1.2 billion in revenue.

That’s not all; Paul also took home his very first United States Championship in the WWE after his high-flying match against Rey Mysterio in November.

And in December, Paul and KSI signed football star Patrick Mahomes to Prime in its latest celebrity athlete acquisition, after signing UFC fighters Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski in June 2023.

Instagram: drinkprime KSI & Logan Paul welcomed Patrick Mahomes into the PRIME family in December 2023.

Logan Paul ‘trades’ WWE belt to Patrick Mahomes for Super Bowl ring

In a humorous video posted to his Instagram stories on January 3, Logan linked up with Patrick to make a ‘trade’ of sorts — his WWE championship belt for one of Mahomes’ Super Bowl rings.

However, Mahomes had one condition before accepting the deal: he wanted a bottle of Prime, too.

“You add a Lemonade Prime? We got a deal,” he said.

The two traded off their trophies, with Paul joking that he was taking Mahomes’ ring “straight to the pawn shop,” much to Mahomes’ dismay.

Of course, it’s unlikely that these two giants actually ‘traded’ their highly valuable possessions. In fact, it’s unclear if Paul is actually carrying around the real championship belt or just a replica — but he did admit that the WWE gave him a specific regarding the belt.

In a November YouTube video, Paul claimed that he wears his belt everywhere, but says that Triple H personally told him he wasn’t allowed to have sex while wearing it.

Real WWE title belts can go for tens of thousands of dollars, while Super Bowl rings can be valued up to $1 million… so it’s safe to say that Logan got the better end of the deal in his ‘trade’ with Mahomes.