Jake Paul accidentally shades Logan as he calls out KSI for being “afraid” to fight

Jake Paul accidentally shaded his brother Logan after taking shots at KSI for being “afraid” to fight him following all his trash talk about Jake’s loss to Tommy Fury.

At the end of February, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally settled their longtime rivalry by fighting in Saudi Arabia. If you’ve been living under a rock and missed the fight, Tommy walked away with a split decision victory.

While Tommy was pretty elated by the result, KSI might have actually been happier about it. The Brit took a huge victory lap about Jake’s defeat, riling up his fans, and going after his longtime YouTube rival for days on end.

Jake finally clapped back at JJ by taking a shot at his rumored next opponent, Joe Fournier, as not exactly being the toughest challenger. Though, he also sent a bit of a ricochet shot at his own brother, Logan, in the process.

Jake Paul shades Logan Paul amid call out of KSI to fight

‘The Problem Child’ appeared on imPaulsive following the loss to Tommy, recapping the fight, giving a bizarre reason for why he lost, and touching on the possibility of fighting KSI.

“Talk is cheap. Again, whatever he said, he is still afraid to sign the contract. He can talk all that s*it but let’s go in the ring, 100%. Talk that s*it, let’s sell some f*cking pay-per-views brother,” Jake said about KSI’s trash talk, before claiming that he “has never fought anyone good.”

That, of course, created a few laughs between the hosts, given that KSI had previously defeated Logan back in 2019. It took a few moments for Logan to realize that fact, but he was able to laugh about it as well.

Timestamp of 57:29

Jake ultimately cleared things up, saying that his brother wasn’t “good” at the time, but has improved exponentially since and is “great now.”

The YouTuber-turned-boxer further added that the KSI fight is a “pitstop” on his way to bigger fights, as he doesn’t believe it’s even as big as the Tommy Fury clash. So, we’ll just have to wait and see if it happens.