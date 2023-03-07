Seth Rollins annihilates Logan Paul in fiery WWE promo ahead of WrestleMania 39 clash

Logan Paul and Seth Rollins continue their feud that began at the Royal Rumble, with the two confirming a WrestleMania 39 showdown during the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Logan Paul feud with Seth Rollins has just evolved in a big way, with the two doing head-to-head in a segment during the recent episode of Monday Night RAW. When the two found themselves in the ring, facing each other, Seth Rollings opened up the trash talk by joking it was nice of Paul to “grace us with his presence.”

These comments caused the Boston crowd to promptly begin chanting Logan sucks over and over. Rollings then added, “it sounds like they know who you are. Even though we’ve had our run-ins, we’ve never been formally introduced. In case you don’t know, I am a visionary, I am a revolutionary, I am Seth Rollins.”

Article continues after ad

And while Rollins was quick to fire off shots at the social media star, Paul didn’t shy away from calling Rollins out on his own shortcomings and how their previous encounters have played out favorably for the content creator turned WWE superstar.

“You are the clown that I dumped at Royal Rumble, you’re the guy whose head I stomped at Elimination Chamber. I accomplished in one year, what you did in 20. I am simply better at your job than you are. I am on my way in, you’re on your way out. Guys, I’m naturally good at this. If I were you, I wouldn’t like me either.”

Article continues after ad

After letting the crowd settle down from Logan’s comments, Rollins made sure that Logan knew the real reason why the WWE audience and community was booing him.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“What you’re missing is the reason we don’t like you. We don’t like you because are the scum of the Earth. You’re a coward, you’re a troll, you’re a fraud, you’re a human dumpster fire, and we don’t want you in our house!”

And while it had been hinted at previously, this conversation seemingly sets up Rollins vs Paul at Wrestlemania. The two then broke out in a fight with Paul getting the last laugh by knocking Rollings out with a single punch. Before exiting the ring, Logan told Rollins, “when you wake up, let me know about WrestleMania.”

Article continues after ad

While this isn’t the first WrestleMania match Paul has competed in, it will be his first singles match on the grandest stage of them all.

There is likely to be more build-up before the event, so we’ll be sure to keep you updated on how the Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul feud continues to play out in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39.