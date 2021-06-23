Logan Paul accused of breaking travel laws for secret KSI collab

Logan Paul has been accused of breaking England’s travel laws after allegedly ignoring the mandatory 10-day quarantine rules to hang out with friends before collaborating with KSI and Sidemen.

It’s been a while since Logan and KSI locked horns in their infamous boxing rematch ended in a split decision. However, the former rivals have seemingly squashed their beef and even teased a potential collaboration.

And now, it seems like that collaboration is finally happening after Logan and his crew were spotted in London. If that wasn’t enough, the collaboration was also teased and alluded to from sources on social media.

Due to the ongoing global health issues, people traveling from the United States to England must quarantine for 10 days.

However, social media users claim to have spotted Logan and his friends hanging out in public despite landing in the country four days ago. This has led to an outpour of people accusing him of breaching travel laws.

WHAT COULD GO WRONG: Logan Paul allegedly breaking England’s COVID regulations, which require travelers coming from the United States to quarantine for 10 days. Logan allegedly arrived in England 4 days ago and has been seen allegedly out and about with his friends entire time. pic.twitter.com/f790ZUxqjR — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 22, 2021

As it stands, travelers coming in from ‘amber list’ countries such as the United States need to quarantine for 10 days regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated. However, they do not need to self-isolate in a government-approved hotel.

It’s also possible that Logan and his friends may have paid for an additional test under the test-to-release scheme, which could allow them to end their quarantine early. But until he comments on the situation, accusations keep pouring in.