JoJo Siwa roasted as ‘Guilty Pleasure’ dance choreography “keeps getting worse”

Artist JoJo Siwa was roasted for her ‘Guilty Pleasure’ choreography, as fans agreed that it just “keeps getting worse.”

While some fans anticipate the July 12 release of JoJo Siwa’s new song, ‘Guilty Pleasure,’ others have shifted their focus to the song’s choreography.

The artist has not only released a trailer featuring her new moves, she has also teased her new choreography in multiple TikTok videos for her 45M followers.

But much like her ‘Karma’ dance, which netizens dubbed the “worst” choreography “in history,” her latest choreographed dance is drawing poor reviews.

“It just keeps getting worse,” a TikToker quipped after watching a repost of JoJo’s GP dance.

During her dance, the artist flails her arms and legs while holding one hand around her ponytail.

“Where is she getting these steps?” a viewer asked.

“It’s worse than the last one…” added another.

One netizen thought her GP choreography was so bad, that they didn’t believe it was even real. “I’m 99.9% convinced that she’s doing this on purpose,” they wrote.

Others compared the dance to how they would look if they were shoeing a bug off of them. One even paralleled it to the exercises their physical education teacher gave them in grade school.

Though many have roasted JoJo for her choreography time after time, she has continued to plug the upcoming drop of the music video for GP, which will finally be released at midnight ET on July 12.

In one of her viral TikToks ahead of the release, she said her new song was the “story I’ve been waiting to tell.” She added, “Please don’t be late for the Pleasure House.”

Viewers, however, had negative reactions to how much she teased GP.

“Enough, JoJo,” one barked in the comment’s of JoJo’s TikTok.

“We’re not going down this road again JoJo!” exclaimed another.

Her choreography isn’t the only part of her career that has been heavily criticized. In June, she chugged Tito’s vodka and Fireball whisky during her performances, leaving fans baffled by her actions.

