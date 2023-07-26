Lizzo brings young fan on stage to send message to her cyberbullies

Known for her messages of empowerment, Lizzo has continued her crusade against negativity by inviting a young fan on stage after finding out the girl was being cyberbullied.

American singer, songwriter, and actress Melissa Viviane Jefferson, known professionally as ‘Lizzo’, is currently touring Australia, spreading messages of love and fighting back against negativity.

While performing a show in Sydney, Lizzo spotted one particular fan amongst the sea of sequins and glitter.

Holding up a sign that read “[Please] help me show my haters I’m 100% that b****”, 11-year-old Monroe Mills caught the attention of the singer and was subsequently brought on stage for a “main character moment”.

When asked why she needed Lizzo’s help, Monroe heartbreakingly shared that she was a victim of cyberbullying.

“I get bullied on social media and they always tell me I’m not good enough,” Monroe said. “Because I like to dance and sing and I want to be like you. I love you.”

With the revelation tugging on the audience’s heartstrings, Lizzo didn’t hesitate in inviting Monroe up on stage and giving her a meaningful pep talk.

“Monroe, you’re beautiful and talented and incredible and you’re special, and you can do anything and you’re so young. You could be the greatest dancer in the world — you have so much time,” Lizzo said. And the special moment didn’t stop there, with the singer encouraging Monroe to show off a dance on stage.

The interaction was filmed by many onlookers and posted to TikTok by Monroe’s mum, Sarah Mills, who gushed about the positive impact Lizzo’s actions had.

“Lizzo, you have helped her soul in a way I can’t explain,” Sarah wrote, calling Lizzo the role model that young women need. “In this moment, Monroe felt love like nothing else. No one can tell her now that she isn’t good enough.”

Monroe has since gone on to appear in multiple interviews and told Daily Mail Australia that “It was a special moment I will never forget.”

We wish Monroe all the best in her future endeavors as she works toward becoming the next big singer and dancer. For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.