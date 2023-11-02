Fan goes viral after twerking on security guard at SZA concert

A fan is going viral after twerking on a security guard working at a SZA concert. Some viewers say she “did too much,” while others “love her energy.”

Concerts can be extremely fun times to hang out with friends and watch your favorite artist perform live.

In fact, these kinds of events can create unforgettable moments — just looking back at the slew of viral incidents that happened over the course of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour is enough to fill an entire book!

However, sometimes things can get a little too hectic… and that’s what some viewers think happened after a fan at a SZA concert got her groove on with a security guard working at the venue.

SZA fan goes viral after twerking on security guard at concert: “She ate and left no crumbs”

In a TikTok video uploaded on October 29, user ‘Cherryliciouss’ captured a fan at a SZA concert getting up from her seat and dropping it low for a security guard (who didn’t seem unhappy by this turn of events, whatsoever).

The fan even put her leg on the guy’s shoulder — all while wearing jeans and stiletto heels on the steps of a major convention center. That’s dedication!

Eventually, the security guard walked off after whispering something in her ear. Fans were left completely shook by the wild interaction, which is going viral on TikTok, racking up over 4 million views in just four days.

“I’m so proud of her in heels and jeans on these steps,” one viewer wrote. “ICON.”

“As she should, and IN JEANS,” another said.

“She’s so pretty and she left no crumbs!” yet another complimented the gal.

However, others thought she was a little too over the top with the whole situation.

“Her energy is fine, but her hopping on him like that was wayyy too much,” one viewer remarked.

“Nah, this is too much,” another wrote.

Of course, the internet was able to find the woman in the video — who, according to a follow-up video from Cherryliciouss, was apparently married. Cherry claimed she was able to speak with the guard later on, who allegedly said that the gal had told him she was a married woman and to “just go with it.”

The dancing woman (named Natalie G) took to TikTok to explain her side of the story, bringing in her husband to help her out with everyone’s questions in a ten-minute-long response.

In the video, Natalie G claimed she never told the security guard to “just go with it” after informing him she was married. As for her husband, he said the entire situation was “funny as f*ck” and appeared to find it quite amusing.

“First of all, you never cease to f*cking amaze me with the sh*t that you do,” he said. “It’s nothing new to me and you know, I didn’t see anything wrong with you having fun dancing.”

However, he did say that other behaviors would have “crossed the line,” but ultimately felt that she was just having a good time at the concert.

This is just the latest incident from a concert to go viral after a fight broke out at a Drake concert in early October.