Lizzo is a “Disney Princess” after The Mandalorian role

Lizzo says she’s technically now a Disney Princess after bagging a role in The Mandalorian Season 3.

The singer’s Star Wars dreams came true recently when she made a surprise appearance in the Disney+ show alongside Jack Black during last week’s episode.

For those not in the know, Lizzo is a huge fan of The Mandalorian – anyone else remember her epic Grogu costume for Halloween 2021? – and the wider Star Wars universe, having first been introduced to the franchise by her late father.

With the arrival of the latest episode, which you can read our review for here, the hitmaker’s time on the show has been and gone – but that’s not to say she can’t continue to bask in her Mandalorian glory.

Lizzo says she’s a Disney Princess thanks to her Mandalorian role

In a new TikTok video, Lizzo says she’s technically a Disney Princess now, given that her Mandalorian character is royalty and the show is exclusively made for Disney+.

Anyone who tuned into Season 3 Episode 6 will know that the ‘About Damn Time’ singer portrayed The Duchess, the royal and elected leader of the planet Plazir-15.

Alongside a clip of her looking fa-bu-lous, she wrote: “Y’all I just realized that I’m royalty in Star Wars, which is Disney, which makes me a Disney Princess.”

Fans are fully on board with her theory, with one writing, “Brunch with Princess Tiana, GRWM videos with Snow White, vacationing with Moana,” to which Lizzo replied, “Screaming.” Another said: “Absolutely. This is canon.”

Others suggested Lizzo may have started a whole new subcategory: Disney Queens. “You’re not a princess you’re a QUEEN,” wrote one, while another said, “Actually that makes you a Disney Queen…. we loved seeing you slay in Star Wars.”

Lizzo “cried all day” after landing role on The Mandalorian

Earlier this month, Lizzo revealed that she “cried all day” after landing her role on The Mandalorian.

Taking to Instagram to share a number of behind-the-scenes and promo shots, she wrote: “When I was a young girl my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage. The trilogy’s are his favorite movies and quickly became mine.

“When Jon Favreau called me and offered the role of The Duchess I cried all day wishing my dad was still with us cus he’d be so proud. Star Wars was a dream I never thought was possible – but thanks to Jon, Bryce, and everyone in the galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars.

“I am in honorable company and forever grateful. This is The Way…. and May the Force be with you.”

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episodes 1-7 are streaming on Disney+ now. Check out our other coverage below:

