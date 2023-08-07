Lizzo’s Instagram followers plummet following harassment lawsuit

Three of Lizzo’s former dancers filed a lawsuit against the singer for harassment. Despite denying the allegations, a lot of fans are now choosing to unfollow the Truth Hurts singer.

Lizzo has come under fire, accused of harassment and creating a hostile work environment by three of her former dancers; Crystal Williams, Ariana Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez. They filed a lawsuit against her, making numerous claims of harassment and discrimination.

Several complaints were leveled against Lizzo, including body shaming and pressuring employees to take part in explicit activities. Her dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, was also named in the lawsuit and was accused of engaging in inappropriate sexual discussions and publicly discussing a plaintiff’s virginity.

Despite denying all allegations and stating she will not let “the good work” she’s done be “overshadowed” by the lawsuit, Lizzo’s Instagram has lost an impressive amount of followers.

The lawsuit is especially damaging to the singer’s reputation as Lizzo is known for body positivity. She has not held back from previously calling out critics for discussing her weight and has celebrated love and acceptance of all sizes.

However, these allegations have brought into question the authenticity of her image, leaving many fans feeling hurt and betrayed.

Lizzo’s statement denying the allegations also raised questions, with fans pointing out that the singer failed to address many of the claims.

“Saying ‘I’m open with my sexuality’ is an odd way to deny sexual harassment claims,” one person commented on her Instagram.

Now some fans are choosing to unfollow Lizzo on Instagram, showing their support for her former dancers. She has already lost 220,000 followers over the past few days, and it doesn’t look like that will stop anytime soon.

A poll posted by the Twitter account ‘boxxclan_’ asked users whether Lizzo deserves to lose more followers. As of right now, nearly 86% of people have answered “Yes definitely”, with only 14% maintaining that the singer is “innocent”.

We will be sure to update you as the story progresses. For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.