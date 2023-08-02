Lizzo controversy explained: Singer faces lawsuit after allegations from former dancers

Lizzo has come under fire after former dancers accused the singer of harassment and a hostile work environment in a lawsuit filed against her.

Three of the singer’s former dancers have filed a lawsuit accusing her and the captain of the dance team of creating a hostile environment while performing.

The dancers also added that they were pressured into touching a nude performer at an Amsterdam club. They also claim that Lizzo subjected the group of dancers to an “excruciating” audition, after falsely blaming them for drinking while working.

One of the dancers even accused the singer of insulting them for their weight gain and later insulting and firing the dancer after she recorded a meeting because of her health condition.

Lizzo is known for body positivity, as she celebrates her physique and has called out critics multiple times for talking about her weight.

What does the lawsuit against Lizzo say?

The lawsuit, which was first obtained by NBC, also included information about the dance captain as they were accused of insulting dancers who had pre-marital sex.

The suit adds that the captain engaged in inappropriate sexual discussions and publicly discussed one of the plaintiff’s virginity. Although the lawsuit does not reveal if Lizzo was aware of this, the dancers claim she was aware of their complaints about the dance captain.

Lizzo, her production company, and the dance captain, Shirlene Quigley are all named as defendants in the case. Not only that, but the suit also has various other claims of religion and racial harassment, and false imprisonment.

The singer’s routine afterparties allegedly were a way of job favoritism and she allegedly even encouraged dancers to take part in explicit activities.

Photographer speaks out about Lizzo

Now, photographer and Academy Award nominee, Sophia Nahli Allison has opened up about her experiences with Lizzo and revealed that the lawsuit encouraged her to speak up.

She tweeted, “Sharing this because validating other Black women’s experiences is deeply important to me.”

She posted an image with text claiming that when she had travelled with the singer for her documentary, she walked away after two weeks because of “disrespect”.

Sophia described Lizzo as “arrogant, self-centered, and unkind” and that she was thrown into situations with little support.

The photographer claimed, “I felt gaslit and was deeply hurt but I’ve healed.”

Lizzo and the dance captain have not responded to the claims made in the lawsuit publicly.