Lizzo responds to allegations of weight-shaming and more in lawsuit: “I am hurt”

The Truth Hurts singer, Lizzo has responded on Twitter and Instagram, to the multiple accusations made against her by former dancers as a lawsuit has been filed.

The pop star has been accused of creating a hostile environment while performing, including other accusations like weight shaming and insulting.

The dancers also had several other complaints as one of them revealed that they were forced to touch a nude performer at an Amsterdam club.

Lizzo took to Twitter to post four photos with long texts as she responded to the allegations writing that the past few days have been “gut-wrenchingly difficult” and “overwhelmingly disappointing”.

Lizzo responds to accusations from former dancers

The singer said that her work ethic, morals, and respectfulness were all questioned as she wrote, “My character has been criticized.”

She said that she usually chooses to ignore false allegations but decided to address this because they are “too outrageous”.

Lizzo claims that these allegations are coming from former employees when they admitted publicly that their behavior on tour was “inappropriate and unprofessional”.

The American rapper shared that as an artist she is passionate about what she does and takes her work seriously as she wants to put out the “best art” that represents her and her fans.

She explained, “Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they are not valued as an important part of the team.”

Lizzo said that she is not here to look like the victim but also argued she is not the villain that the media and the people are making her out to be.

“I am very open about my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not,” the performer added.

She shared that she takes the respect women deserve in the world seriously and explained that she gets body-shamed every day and would never use that to criticize or fire any employee.

Lizzo added, “I am hurt but I will not let the good work that I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this.”

The singer concluded her statement by thanking people who reached out and supported her.