LGBT streamer asks Twitch to reverse ban after using slur

An LGBT Twitch streamer is hitting out at the platform for banning her after using a slur she claims was for “reclamation” purposes.

Twitch has had its fair share of controversy over slurs in the past few months, beginning with popular streamer Hasan Piker getting banned for using the word “cracker.”

This has continued into 2022 with others such as JustaMinx being suspended for using the controversial word on stream.

Now, another streamer has been given a seven day suspension, this time for using a derogatory LGBT slur, but she says she was within her right to use it.

On top of the financial aspect, I’m honestly afraid of the mental toll this is going to take on me. I’ve only just started feeling better, and I’ve just been robbed of my only daily activity and socialization. This feels like a cruel joke. — MaddieTheLe$bean (@MaddiesALesbian) April 11, 2022

Streamer banned for LGBT slur

On April 10, streamer MaddieTheLesbian revealed that Twitch had banned her for seven days after she used a slur in chat while having an “educational discussion on what reclamation is.”

Advertisement

Read More: YouTube pranksters sued by USC for posing as the mafia

“So Twitch Support, is there a REASON I’m banned for saying the word in a chat I mod when reclamation is within TOS?” she asked. “I’ve never done anything wrong and this was INSTANT. 7 days without streaming will destroy me.”

She further stressed that she was worried the ban would take a serious mental toll on her and that it threatened her partnership with Epic Games and put her income at risk.

Another update that this now jeopardizes my Epic Games partnership, further putting my income at risk. All from an automated ban. It’s disgusting. @TwitchSupport @twitch your TOS allows for reclamation of slurs pic.twitter.com/2CL04utiZO — MaddieTheLe$bean (@MaddiesALesbian) April 11, 2022

“All from an automated ban. It’s disgusting. Twitch, your TOS allows for reclamation of slurs,” she blasted.

Read More: Twitch streamer goes viral for turning bedroom into a rave

In a blog post, the company stated that it would allow the use of some terms that could be used as slurs, “as not to alienate or limit the expression of communities on Twitch.”

Advertisement

As of April 12, Maddie’s channel has still not been restored and she says she is still waiting for her appeal to be processed.