Leaked video reveals Tanner Fox & Ryland Storms' heated argument before canceled boxing match - Dexerto

A leaked video has shown an intense argument backstage between Tanner Fox and Ryland Storms at the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event, following the cancellation of their fight against each other.

Just the day prior to the Battle of the Platforms, it was announced that Tanner Fox vs. Ryland Storms would be called off.

Ryland claimed that Tanner pulled out because he’s a “puss puss,” while Tanner said the commissioner of the fight wouldn’t let it go ahead due to the weight difference.

Whatever the real reason is, neither fighter seem to be happy with what happened, and probably felt even worse on the night seeing all of their peers celebrating their victories.

Now, while the fight might not have officially happened, it almost actually occurred backstage on the night of the event, new footage shows.

FaZe Kay uploaded a video from the event, reacting to and ultimately celebrating his younger brother Jarvis’ huge victory over TikToker Michael Le, when he caught the tail end of a heated argument on camera.

It’s not clear what exactly the two are saying to each other, but it’s clearly not a friendly chat, with Kay saying that Tanner and his opponent are “beefing” and adding that “a real fight just nearly broke out” right in front of him.

Timestamp 0:26

As far as the real fights went, the YouTubers came out on top with a discernible victory. The only loss for the YouTube side of things came from Deji, who was outclassed by TikToker Vinnie Hacker.

Whether Tanner and Ryland really did come to blows at the event isn’t clear, but based on this video we would assume not.

No doubt, if another influencer boxing event goes ahead, this pair will have their eyes on each other to finally step foot in the ring.