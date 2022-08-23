Lacari crowned winner of Twitch’s Camp Knut with insane transformation

Twitch streamer Lacari has been crowned the champion of Mizkif’s gym-based event Camp Knut after receiving an overwhelming number of votes from fans.

Mizkif struck viewership gold with his month-long Twitch fitness challenge Camp Knut. Bringing together various streamers from across the community, the event has been a struggle for some due to its strict diet plans and intense workout routines.

However, with the help of fitness streamer Knut and strongman Hafthor Bjornsson, the challenge has gone on to become a hit among viewers. Not to mention, it’s also been a hugely successful event for Mizkif.

However, as day 30 finally arrived, it was time to choose a winner. In the end, it was Lacari who, thanks to his incredible transformation and ability to ‘unify’ his teammates, was “the people’s champion.”

Camp Knut officially comes to an end

On August 22, the Camp Knut participants came together for the closing ceremony. Presenting a handful of awards around the room, OTK co-founder Asmongold, Knut, and his fellow trainer Wake gave the top award to Lacari.

“This was never about having thick, rippling muscles,” Coach Wake said. “What it was about was motivating the people. Unifying them under the message that they too can change.”

They claimed that due to his ability to “move the masses” Lacari was “the people’s champion” after having earned 48% of the vote from viewers.

Topic begins at 1:18:40 in the video

Of course, Mizkif received his fair share of praise for arranging Camp Knut. He later took to Twitter to describe how “proud” he was of his fellow participants, calling it “the best month of [his] life.”

Lacari, meanwhile, was also proud of his achievement throughout the process posting a before and after picture showing off his impressive body transformation.

So, Camp Knut is officially over for now. However, Mizkif is eager to arrange a potential future challenge with a little help from The Mountain.