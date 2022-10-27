Kyootbot banned on Twitch again less than a week after unban

Calum is Dexerto's UK Editor, based in Scotland. Joining Dexerto in 2017, Calum has years of experience covering esports, gaming and online entertainment, and now leads the team to deliver the best coverage in these areas. An expert on all things Twitch and gaming influencers, he also knows a number of games inside out, including Apex Legends, CS:GO and Call of Duty. You can contact Calum at [email protected]

Twitch’s most popular speed-dating streamer, Kyootbot, has been suspended from the platform again, only days after being unbanned – her third suspension in 2022.

Previously banned in July, that time for inappropriate attire on stream, Kyootbot was then banned again on October 20 – with a potentially bizarre ban reason.

Kyootbot said that she believes the reason for her ban was a link to “spicy content” in her bio, which is actually just a link to an image of jalapeno peppers.

After being unbanned only 3 days later, on October 23, Kyootbot returned to streaming as normal. But, once again, her progress has been halted, as her account is now banned for a third time as of October 27.

Why was Kyootbot banned?

This time, the streamer hasn’t indicated the reason for her ban. Her only response so far is a tweet confirming the suspension.

Some viewers have speculated that it could have been a result of suggestive titles on her stream. Her title on October 26 however, was fairly innocuous, and in keeping with her usual title style: “GIRLS SPEED DATING VIEWERS >

Twitch does not publicly disclose ban reasons, nor comment on community guidelines violations to protect the privacy of users. The length of the ban is also unknown.

However, given this is Kyootbot’s third ban of the year, it’s likely to last longer than previous suspensions. Twitch will often give longer bans for successive violations of the guidelines, eventually leading to indefinite bans.