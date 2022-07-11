Twitch speed dating streamer Kyootbot banned for first time

Calum Patterson . 15 minutes ago

Twitch has issued a suspension to streamer Kyootbot, known for her ‘speed dating’ streams. Kyootbot has said that she was banned for inappropriate attire.

Kyootbot enjoyed a rapid rise in popularity on Twitch in 2021, largely thanks to her unique format of content, where she allows viewers to call up and attempt to woo her with their talents or charisma.

Although there has been some criticism of these streams, it’s been very successful for Kyootbot, real name Kiana. Her average viewership spiked to over 3,000 in November, and in June was at an all-time high of 5,500.

However, that progress has been put on hold, temporarily, as her channel was banned from the platform on July 11.

Twitch: Kyootbot Viewers are invited on Kyootbot’s stream with a chance to impress her.

Why was Kyootbot banned?

Speaking on a YouTube stream after her ban, Kyootbot said that the cause of the ban was “just attire sh*t”.

Twitch’s rule on appropriate attire dictates that clothing should be appropriate for the context of the stream – for example, making exceptions for beach streams or workout streams.

Viewers had speculated that the cause of the ban was actually because of a lack of moderation in chat. Channel owners are responsible for the moderation of their chat, and failing to do so can result in a temporary suspension. However, Kyootbot has said it was simply an issue with her clothing.

Twitch does not comment on community guidelines violations to protect the privacy of users.

As this is her first suspension, it is only a 24-hour ban. More serious violations can lead to a 30-day ban, while repeat violations can result in an indefinite suspension.

Kiana has already begun streaming on YouTube a day after her Twitch ban. At the time of her ban, Kyootbot had over 360,00 followers and around 2,000 active subscribers.