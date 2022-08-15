Kylie Jenner’s TikTok lookalike is going viral and people aren’t happy about it

Kylie Jenner has a lookalike that’s going viral on TikTok — but commenters aren’t exactly happy with the Kardashian doppelganger, telling her to “be yourself.”

TikTok is one of the world’s biggest social media platforms. From sparking viral trends to creating must-try recipes and more, the app is also home to quite a few celebrity lookalikes that have taken the site by storm over the years.

The latest of these internet-famous doppelgangers is TikTok user Nova Ellisson, who is the spitting image of makeup mogul, mom, and reality TV star Kylie Jenner.

The resemblance is uncanny, earning the TikToker millions of views on some of her videos — including one where she used audio from ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’

While some users were flabbergasted and awe-struck by the similarities, others weren’t so jazzed about it and essentially accused Ellisson of copying Kylie to get internet famous.

“Be yourself bro, it’s fine,” one critic said.

“They both probably are made by the same doctor,” another commenter wrote. “Why people ask her to be herself?”

“Why does everyone look like Kylie now?” another asked.

TikTok: novaellisson

However, for as many critical comments are under Nova’s videos, there are just as many praising the TikToker for her content and her incredible resemblance to Kylie.

Nova herself has spoken out on the backlash she’s received for her looks, positing that her critics might just be lashing out in “self-defense.”

“In other words: ‘I’m being mean to you because I don’t want you to notice I’m insecure and deep down admire and envy you.’ It’s a self defense manner,” she wrote in a comment.

TikTok: novaellisson

Nova is far from the first celebrity lookalike to take over TikTok; recently, a Sadie Sink doppelganger turned heads on the platform for her shocking resemblance to the Stranger Things star while cosplaying at an official immersive experience for the hit Netflix show.