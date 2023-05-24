Kylie Jenner trolled by TikTok viewers for looking like she’s wearing a “diaper”

TikTok users have been poking fun at Kylie Jenner after the influencer posted a video of herself and son Aire, with the comments section filled with people stating that it looks like the two are wearing matching “diapers.”

Kylie Jenner is one of the most successful people in the world, doing so at a younger age than most influencers and entrepreneurs at that.

However, being such a big public figure comes moments of scrutiny from online users, particularly across social media platforms such as TikTok and Twitter.

In a new TikTok video, Kylie Jenner posted a video walking alongside her son Aire. The child, who she had with her ex partner Travis Scott, can be seen holding out their hand while he and his mom walk through a beautiful-looking garden.

While the video is touching, users focused their attention on Kylie’s outfit, claiming that it looks as though the influencer is wearing a “diaper.”

If the video is unable to load, it can be accessed via the link here.

TikTok users make fun of Kylie Jenner over new “diaper” looking outfit

The TikTok currently has over 7.5 million views, 4.6 million likes and almost 8000 comments. From those comments, TikTok users have been commenting about Kylie’s pants and outfit.

One wrote, “”aww they both wearing diapers” while another commented “they have the same toddler full diaper walk cute.”

A third user also wrote “I hate this for her, really. It does look like she’s wearing one!”

While most of the Kardashian clan have children now, Kylie tends to keep her family life the most private out of the bunch. As a result, this video is also one of the first times Kylie has posted about her son Aire.

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.