Kylie Jenner slammed by fans for using viral TikTok aging filter

As one of the world’s most famous beauty moguls, it’s no surprise that fans had their opinions when Kylie Jenner used TikTok’s viral aging filter, stating that she can afford to stop her skin from aging, unlike others.

Co-founder and owner of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner, recently faced backlash from fans for using TikTok’s viral aging filter.

The filter showed what it would look like if Kylie was older, with wrinkles and circles under her eyes.

Fans were then quick to judge the beauty mogul for using the filter, saying she could afford to fix what others can’t.

Kylie Jenner fans said “Ur rich don’t worry” in response to the aging face filter

Kylie Jenner first started selling Lip Kits for Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 when her company launched.

She’s been a part of her family’s show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians, since its inception in 2007. She will continue to be on the E! show for the upcoming fourth season, which will be released exclusively to Hulu.

Over the years, Kylie has garnered the likes of millions, having earned the title of the most Instagram followers for multiple years before Selena Gomez made her social media comeback in May of 2023.

With 397 million followers on Instagram and 53.8 million on TikTok, it’s no surprise that when Kylie posted a video using the viral aging filter to her account, fans showed their disapproval with critical comments.

The video showed Kylie, 25, with wrinkles, sagging skin, and circles under her eyes, looking as if she were older than her mother, Kris Jenner, who is 67.

Fans of Kylie’s responded to her post with scrutiny, saying, “You’re rich, don’t worry, you will fix it just like you fixed everything before.” While another said, “I literally see your real face for the first time [embarrassed face emoji].”

Though there were fans who slammed Kylie for making a mockery out of something she can afford to fix, others took to TikTok to share their support, saying, “Still beautiful,” as well as, “I love your natural era.”

Having opened up about cosmetic surgery to Paper Magazine in 2019, Kylie shared, “People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false.”

Kylie isn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner using viral TikTok filters, as North West went viral for applying a face-altering filter on her younger sister Chicago.