What is the viral ‘Ashley look at me’ trend on TikTok?

While scrolling through TikToks on your For You Page, you might have encountered the viral ‘Ashley look at me’ sound. Here’s everything to know about the trend.

TikTok stands out as the prime destination for the most viral internet trends. A huge number of them feature ‘sounds’ that often end up completely taking over the app.

Some of the most famous examples on the platform include ‘it’s a chicken salad’ and the ‘where’s my dad’ song. Another example is the bizarre ‘I wanna kill my mom’ sound taken from a YouTube prank video.

Now, the audio of a man yelling, “Ashley! Look at me!” has been popping off on TikTok, sparking a trend among thousands of users. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

‘Ashley look at me’ TikTok trend explained

TikToker san.skywvker posted a fancam edit of Homelander, set to a remix of a scene from ‘The Boys‘ where he shouts at his supervisor Ashley Barrett, “Ashley, look at me!” After he yells this line, the beat to the song ‘MONTAGEM – PR FUNK’ by S3BZS drops.

The June 2023 video has since amassed a whopping 68.8 million views and 5.7 million likes on the app. At the time of writing, 4.8 million posts have already been shared using the original sound, inspiring a viral transition trend.

Now, TikTok users are applying the ‘ugly’ Striking Face filter to their clips while lip-dubbing Homelander’s line before transitioning to themselves as the beat drops.

Also, the catchy remix is being used for outfit reveals, makeup transformations, creative fancam edits, thirst trap videos, and much more.

Thanks to san.skywvker’s addictive beat drop, thousands of people are getting involved in the trend. Some of the clips have even earned millions of likes and views.

It comes after the ‘You My Lil Boo Thang’ trend took the platform by storm. This involved creators using a snippet of an unreleased song to soundtrack a wide variety of content.