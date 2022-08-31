Kylie Jenner shuts down TikToker who claimed she’s trying to seem “relatable” with lipstick review

Kylie Jenner clapped back at a TikToker who criticized her and claimed she was trying to seem relatable despite her wealth.

The makeup mogul responded to a content creator, who posts under the handle ‘plasticchandler,’ after he accused her of copying other TikTok creators to seem more relatable and normal.

In his video, he suggested that her most recent review of her Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit was “very curated to the style of an influencer.”

He said: “This is something Emma Chamberlain would post. And I just think it’s interesting because it’s like, you’re a billionaire, girl. Why are you reviewing lip kits in your car when you live in a multimillion-dollar home?”

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star responded to the TikToker’s criticism under his video.

“It’s really not that deep or calculated. This video took me 5 mins to make. And yes, I still drive and do normal things,” she commented, gaining over 27,000 likes.

On August 27, Kylie uploaded a video of herself showing the public some of her new lip kits. In the viral clip, she accidentally dropped her phone, let out a small scream, then went on to continue filming herself applying a lip blush in the car.

Many users echoed plasticchandler’s sentiment that she was being inauthentic, and faking her relatability.

“Apparently she’s just like us… just dropping my phone and pretending I just got my own lipstick from CVS,” one user wrote.

“Girl did you just walk out the mansion to go in your car as if you went to the store and couldn’t wait to try it,” another user added.

“How to be relatable: Step one: Get in to the car. Step two: Drop phone, THAT’S IT,” someone else shared. “That was the most intentional drop I’ve ever seen,” a fourth person said.

Kylie’s recent shift in content has led many to believe that she’s attempting to be perceived as “normal.” She’s been participating in many TikTok trends and challenges, and most recently joined the ‘almost name’ trend to reveal the name her parents almost gave her at birth.