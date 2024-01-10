What are ‘silent reviews’ on TikTok?

TikTok has become obsessed with ‘silent reviews’ over the last few weeks, but what are they all about? Here’s what you need to know about them.

Since becoming the internet’s new home for viral videos and interesting challenges, TikTok has spawned a whole host of different trends over the last few years. No one will forget the NPC trend for a while, for example, seeing as that became pretty mainstream as celebrities jumped on board.

The short-form video app is just about that, though, as there are plenty of TikTokers out there offering advice. Many of them focus on product reviews – especially if they’ve bought something from the TikTok Shop – and they’ll go above and beyond to give their opinion.

However, that’s changing somewhat at the minute. Instead of the typical bombastic and loud reviews that have taken over TikTok, TikTokers are now being a bit more lowkey about things with ‘silent’ reviews.

What is the ‘silent’ reviews trend on TikTok?

Yes, that’s right, TikTokers are now going viral without even saying a word and still managing to give their take on a few of their favorite things.

It’s being done, largely, in ASMR style. These TikTokers will show off the things they’re looking to review and tap, scratch, and just generally touch them to make noise. So, yes, the reviews aren’t totally ‘silent’ but you’re not going to get a full lecture on why you should or shouldn’t buy something.

Many of these are also being done in the style of the popular ‘get ready with me’ videos too, with TikTokers just giving thumbs up and thumbs down on their outfits as they get ready. That’s been the case with TikToker Cassie Thorpe, who has been at the forefront of things since the start of 2024.

The videos have already gone rather viral too, with some of them racking up close to 10 million views, with viewers becoming pretty obsessed with the exaggerated hand movements and ASMR vibes.

They’ve also extended into books and other topics too, it’s not just outfits and skincare products. Though, those have been the most popular so far.

It’s one of those trends that will probably run for a while yet too, so expect to see more ‘silent’ reviews as you go. And they’ll probably ramp up in wackiness too before long.