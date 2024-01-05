Wealthy TikTokers under fire for participating in “this little life” trend

Rich TikTok users are being slammed on the app for taking part in the “this little life” trend and flaunting their wealthy lifestyles.

When it comes to a social media platform such as TikTok, the type of content that is popularized varies from week to week. With new trends and videos popping up constantly for people to either get on board with or ridicule.

Most recently, ‘this little life’ has taken over in early 2024, with users showing off their lifestyles in full. Though it hasn’t all been sunshine and rainbows.

Popular TikToker NoahGlennCarter discusses the controversy surrounding this new trend in a recent video. The content creator detailed how “people are upset with rich people for doing a TikTok trend.”

Noah then explained how “the reason everyone is so upset about this trend is because it was kind of hijacked by rich people in denial.

You see a bunch of rich people started doing this trend where they show off their absolutely luxurious lifestyle. Then when people call them out on being rich they try to deny it.”

As a result, some have begun to parody the trend and call out people for taking part and pretending as if their lifestyle aligns to the day-to-day lives of everyday people.

Some TikToker users slammed how the wealthy have taken over this trend, commenting on these videos that this would be their life “if I was rich” and “little life is not going out to party every weekend”

However, some TikTokers have since come to the defense of these posters, adding on the comments section of Noah’s video “Why are people mad they have money” and “You can still be rich and have a little life.”

Time will tell if the “this little life” trend continues to grow and if yes, how the wealthy posters are able to navigate the backlash they are facing for taking part.

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.