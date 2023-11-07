TikToker sparks debate after calling herself prettier than “average girls”

A woman sparked a debate on TikTok after calling herself prettier than “average girls.”

Whether it be about boys, outfits, or glam — girl world is full of competition.

And with TikTok’s latest trends, the bar gets set even higher for what’s liked and disliked.

So when TikToker Elle uploaded a video calling herself prettier than “average girls,” she sparked a debate about whether or not she was being confident or rude.

Avid TikToker Elle took to the platform to express how beautiful she believes herself to be. And why not? We all have that right.

However, she sparked a debate among viewers after writing a text overlay saying, “When I compliment average girls ’cause I know it means a lot coming from a pretty girl like me.”

As she whirled the camera in slow motion, Elle swayed her body to the song ‘Bed Peace’ by Jhene Aiko.

She also captioned her video, “So pretty today.”

However, some viewers had a bone to pick with Elle for putting others down to bring herself up, saying, “Right, like what an unnecessary thing to say.”

Some even exchanged thoughts with each other about Elle’s choice of words.

After one person pointed out that Elle was only joking, another followed up with, “I agree, but she’s being arrogant. It’s easy to call yourself pretty without calling other girls ‘average.’”

However, many others were quick to hype Elle up for having “confidence.”

Some viewers even noted that they wished they had Elle’s concept of self, as they admired her for appreciating her own beauty.