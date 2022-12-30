KSI roasted after sharing pathetic squats and bench press

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

British rapper and boxer KSI has been roasted on Twitter after sharing videos of himself working out – and leaving fans unimpressed with his squat and bench press form.

Ahead of his fight versus Dillon Danis on January 14, KSI has been working his way back to peak fitness.

Naturally, that involves hundreds of hours honing his boxing technique and stamina. It also appears to involve some time in the gym with questionable form, if December 30 tweets from the Brit are anything to go by.

In two posts, he shared footage of himself squatting 130 kg and then bench pressing 120 kg. Both times his form was ripped to shreds, leading many to the conclusion he was trolling the whole time.

Article continues after ad

In the first video, KSI’s squats were criticized as half-reps, meaning he did complete his squatting movement low, or ‘deep’, enough.

Some also pointed to the lack of clips securing the weights on the barbell, making the whole exercise even more precarious.

One commenter joked: “Bro posted a light quarter squat as a flex I can’t believe it”.

Bodybuilder Bradley Martyn even got involved, saying: “Nah you’re trolling.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In a second video, KSI can be seen bench pressing. However, instead of moving the weight in a controlled and consistent manner, he more drops it on his own chest before being helped up by his spotter.

Article continues after ad

Posting such questionable form back to back cemented the conclusion that he was trolling.

One viewer said: “this is a perfect example of trying to lift something you can’t lift”.

We’re certainly hoping that KSI’s boxing outperforms his gym performance when he takes to the ring on January 14.

That’s if the fight actually happens – it has recently been thrown into doubt by Danis claiming KSI’s camp has tried to insert a controversial “rehydration clause” late on to “handicap” him.

KSI’s team maintains that the clause was present when the contract was signed by Danis originally.