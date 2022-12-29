KSI’s manager blasts “shady” Dillon Danis over Misfits Boxing weight dispute

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Mams Taylor, KSI’s manager and co-founder of Misfits Boxing, has labeled Dillon Danis as “shady” after the former MMA fighter claimed the insertion of a clause late on was an effort by the Brit’s team to “handicap” him.

Misfits Boxing is set to host its fourth night of bouts, event 004, in January 2023.

Headlining the event will be KSI and Dillon Danis, with the British rapper set to face off against the former MMA star in a boxing match of epic proportions.

Despite the fight rapidly approaching, it’s been thrown into doubt by Danis’ recent claims that KSI’s teams have tried to insert a controversial ‘rehydration clause’ into the mix late on. It inhibits Danis from gaining a certain amount of weight in fluids between the weigh-in and fight itself.

Talking to Chael Sonnen, Danis said: “I feel like this fight won’t happen… They’re trying to make weird things in the contract now two weeks before. I feel like they’re looking for a way out.”

Now, KSI’s manager Mams Taylor has responded, describing Danis’ tactics as “messed up”.

Mams Taylor blasts “shady” Dillon Danis

In a series of tweets, Mams Taylor stated that the specific clause was present in the agreement from the off, despite Danis’ claims it has been inserted late on.

“1 – Danis signed a contract (binding short form) over 2 months ago,” he said. “2 – The contracted weight was 177.5 lbs with a rehydration clause limit of 185lbs. 3 – We tried 170 and he said that was too light so we settled on 177.5 Neither Dillon or his team objected to the rehydration clause until now.”

Taylor added that “if Dillon had an issue” it should have been brought up previously. Had the issue been raised earlier, KSI may have looked for a different opponent.

He finished: “To make out that we are being shady and throwing this in last minute is just messed up considering he has been treated with nothing but respect and courtesy.”

As of the time of writing, the fight is set to go ahead on January 14. However, both men appear to be blaming the other for trying to avoid the fight, so that could change yet.