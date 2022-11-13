KSI and Jake Paul blast “embarrassing” Tommy Fury as Paul Bamba fight called off

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

KSI has labelled Tommy Fury as “embarrassing”, while Jake Paul described him as ‘unprofessional’ after the British boxer weighed in 7lbs over for his fight against Paul Bamba, which was cancelled as a result.

Despite being scheduled twice, Jake Paul versus Tommy Fury is looking increasingly likely to be a fight that we will never see.

First chalked due to a medical issue, then because of problems getting a visa to visit the USA, Tommy Fury has pulled out of back-to-back fights against Jake Paul.

While the American now looks set to face off against Andrew Tate, Fury is having more difficulty getting back in the ring, this time reportedly because of weight issues.

Jake Paul and KSI slam Tommy Fury after Paul Bamba fight cancellation

On November 12, reports surfaced that Fury’s bout against Paul Bamba was set to called off after the Brit weighed in 7lbs over the agreed fight limit. The fight was set to happen on the Deji vs Floyd Mayweather undercard, but will now not go ahead.

Responding to the news was both KSI and Jake Paul. The latter suggested Fury is unprofessional, saying: “Tommy Fury…you’re getting paid a lot of money to be a professional. But time & time again you show that you’re not. Missed a fight because of “broken ribs”, missed a fight because you “missed a flight” and now you miss weight by 7 pounds! I feel sorry for Frank & George Warren & the Fury name.”

Tommy is the half-brother of World Heavyweight Champion and all-time great Tyson Fury, with Paul insinuating that he is letting down the family name.

KSI was similarly scathing of Tommy, although he expressed it in far fewer words.

A one-word tweet simply described Tommy as “embarrassing” for missing his weight limit.

When the fight was officially called off on November 13, KSI said: “Tommy Fury is an absolute joke.”

It remains to be seen whether Fury will ever make a bout with either Jake Paul or KSI, but both appear less than impressed with his latest conduct in the influencer boxer space.

Fury himself has not publicly responded to the reports.