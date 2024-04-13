Entertainment

Kristi Cook defends herself as YouTube channel Spill Sesh gets “negative” image

Je'Kayla Crawford
Spill Sesh's Kristi CookYouTube: @SpillSesh/Hunter Moreno

If you haven’t heard, the person behind the popular YouTube channel Spill Sesh revealed their identity, and that person is Kristi Cook.

Now that she has revealed herself as the influencer expert behind the brand, she’s ready to face the noise and address a few things.

For starters, Spill Sesh is known for videos that spill the tea and explain the rumors revolving around the biggest celebrities and influencers, from Selena Gomez to Austin McBroom.

These videos are seen as negative rants by many, but in our exclusive interview with Kristi, she says that they’ve got the wrong idea.

Kristi Cook from Spill SeshHunter Moreno

When speaking with Kristi, she opened up about the label that Spill Sesh has received, which is that it is some sort of hate page

“I’d say that the biggest stereotype is that I hate everyone I talk about and everyone hates me. I think that in this space there’s an understanding that comes along with it from influencers and celebs in a way because they do harness the press at times when they need it if they’re promoting something like a new song, an album, a new movie. Not everything is negative but sometimes it’s seen that way,” she explained to us.

In fact, the YouTube reporter says that she has never experienced negative feedback from the subjects of the videos themselves.

She explained, “I’ve certainly had people reach out after covering them before, someone has thanked me before for the way I reported on their breakup. I’ve also had people try and defend themselves against accusations that have come out about them. But nothing has ever gotten “nasty.”

About The Author

Je'Kayla Crawford

Je'Kayla is a US Reality TV Senior Writer with Dexerto. She covers all things Reality TV news, with a focus on Love Is Blind and Below Deck. Feel free to reach out at jekayla.crawford@dexerto.com.

