Kkatamina’s record-breaking Twitch subathon finally ends

Kim ‘kkatamina’ Mi-young’s record-breaking Twitch subathon has finally come to an end, two weeks after the rising star set out on what eventually became one of the most famous streams in the platform’s history.

The 26-year-old’s record-setting Twitch broadcast wrapped up on November 22, after the streamer spent 14 consecutive days live in a lengthy subathon.

The event stream began on November 10 as a way for Kkatamina to celebrate her birthday and a year of streaming on Twitch. The subathon ⁠— which she promised would be her “first and last” ⁠— soon transcended any of the stream’s original plans, however, as Mi-young powered into the Twitch history books.

Kkatamina now sits third in current subscribers count with her 73,618 haul, behind top platform leader xQc (80k) and cult-fave D&D show Critical Role (76.8k), and a lofty tenth in Twitch’s all-time list.

In the end, the star raked in more than $360,000 in subs.

“Thanks for having me,” the Twitch star said after her subathon timer hit 0:00. “This has been the greatest two weeks of my life… holy. This is it. Thank you, guys.”

This story is being updated…