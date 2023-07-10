Kim Zolciak Biermann called off divorce with husband Kroy

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kim Zolciak Biermann, has called off the divorce from her husband, Kroy, just weeks after the two filed for it.

Bravo’s RHOA alum, Kim Zolciak Biermann, recently filed for divorce from her husband, former NFL player Kroy Biermann, after 11 years of marriage.

Before filing for a divorce, it was revealed that the couple fell into financial hardship. The couple owed the IRS over $1 million in taxes, causing Kim to sell her belongings – including her iconic blonde wigs for $2,750 each.

Although Kim and Kroy have their differences, they are working out their relationship for the sake of their four young children.

Kim Zolciak Biermann and Kroy make an attempt to reconcile instead of divorce

While facing financial troubles, Kim and Kroy almost had to sell their Atlanta mansion. The two nearly faced foreclosure, but were able to keep their home from selling at an auction.

Having four young children together, the couple recently decided to reconcile, and both of them called off their divorce.

One thing each of them has to work on, however, is their addictions. To fans of Kim, it comes as no surprise that she has a gambling addiction. As for Kroy, some may be surprised to find out that he smokes marijuana. Kim even went as far as saying he did so around their kids.

Friends and family of the pair have recently shown their support for the loving, yet tumultuous relationship of Kim and Kroy.

Current RHOA star and Kim’s previous cast mate, Sheree Whitfield, shared on the Virtual-Reali-Tea podcast that she hoped the couple could reconcile their differences, saying, “Just because you filed — because we … saw the love they had for each other — that doesn’t mean that it’s over.”

Continuing, “I don’t know if they’ve had counseling. I don’t know how far they’ve gone. I just don’t want to see it over for them two.”

To make things work, the two will have to work on themselves. Since they are working on their relationship for the sake of their children, fans aren’t worried this reconciliation will be difficult, as both Kim and Kroy adore their family and kids.

Divorce has become a hot topic of conversation in online circles as of late, with Kim and Kroy’s separation taking over social media – but there’s another internet personality who’s gone viral for saying divorce should be banned, altogether.