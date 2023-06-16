Controversial YouTuber JustPearlyThings shocks Ethan Klein by arguing divorce should be illegal

YouTuber Pearl Davis made listeners and hosts speechless after appearing on Ethan Klein’s H3 podcast, where she revealed she thought divorce should be illegal, causing the comments to flood with upset fans.

Around the time Andrew Tate was arrested and jailed in Romania, Pearl Davis of JustPearlyThings started gaining a following.

With over 1.52 million YouTube subscribers, Pearl makes content arguing about how she thinks women would be happier in family settings, with a husband and kids. She has also made videos about Andrew Tate and how she agrees with what he stands for.

Pearl appeared on H3 Podcast, where the host Ethan Klein, who is known for inviting people with controversial opinions onto the podcast for a discussion, was left speechless by Pearl’s opinions.

During her introduction on the H3 podcast, Pearl said she believed women are happier as stay-at-home mothers, and that she thought feminism “overall is a bad thing.” Pearl, who is currently not married and does not have children, went on to say that all women should be happy and remain married to their husbands.

Anti-feminist YouTuber argues divorce should be illegal

She claimed children from single-mother households were at a disadvantage, and suggested that making divorce illegal would help.

“I think we should ban divorce, I think that should be banned, yes,” Pearl said. “I just think that if you want to leave, you just shouldn’t get married. That’s just my opinion.”

Ethan, in response, told her that some marriages end because of physical abuse.

Pearl said she accepted there were exceptions, such as relationships that were “one-sided physically abusive.”

“I just think that the goal should be to keep families together, and the goal should be to work through it,” she said.

Ethan asked how physical abuse could be proven to allow this exception, and Pearl said the abuser should be prosecuted in criminal court.

“So only if your significant other is tried criminally are you allowed to leave the relationship? Tried and found guilty criminally?” Ethan asked, to which Pearl responded, “Yes.”

“I just say, stay out of marriage,” she said. “Marriage is supposed to be for better for worse, in sickness and in health, and for richer or for poorer. It’s not supposed to be, you know, when I feel like leaving.”

Viewers react to Pearl Davis

As fans listened in on the podcast, many were not impressed with what Pearl had to say. As the clip was posted and went viral on TikTok, they expressed their disapproval.

One person wrote: “She does not have a thought behind her eyes (also for someone whos single she sure yaps a lot about marriage)”

“She’s never even been married, she’s just saying words at this point,” a second person said.

A third person asked: “Why is she talking? Shouldn’t she be doing dishes and plopping out some kids?”

Another said: “I think we should ban Pearl. I think Pearl should be banned.” Another added, “She would love the 13th century. She should time travel.”

Whatever people make of Davis’ opinions, she continues to grow her following on YouTube, now with over 1.5 million subscribers.