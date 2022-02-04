Kim responds after Kanye West angered by daughter North being on TikTok

Popular rapper Kanye West has called for legal help after his daughter North West went live on TikTok “against his will” on a shared account with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

TikTok has continued to grow and become the most popular social media platform available, giving creators a valuable place to upload their short-form content.

Dozens of celebrities have taken to the app over the years to connect with their fan base — uploading videos of them performing the latest trends as well as original content.

TV star Kim Kardashian joined the app back in November with her daughter North West. Their account promptly went viral and now North’s father, Kanye West, is calling for legal advice as he claims she is on the app “against his will.”

Advertisement

Kanye West calls for legal help

Since joining the app back in November, Kim Kardashian’s shared account with her daughter North has amassed over five million followers with millions of views on each video.

Some of those videos feature North, and in a January 16 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kanye made it clear that he’s not a fan of his daughter going viral on TikTok.

Now, the ‘Donda’ rapper has taken to Instagram for legal advice as he said his daughter has been on the app “against his will.”

(Click here if embed doesn’t work)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Alongside his post, Kanye said: “Since this is my first divorce, I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will.”

Advertisement

During his interview with ET, West detailed a situation where he brought his daughter home from school and she asked if he wanted to see something in her bedroom. Seconds later, he was met by security, who said he wasn’t allowed in the house.

“And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to,” he explained. “Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children, and my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission.”

Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye’s Instagram post

Shortly after Kanye posted on Instagram calling for legal advice regarding his daughter, his ex-wife responded via Instagram Stories.

Advertisement

She said: “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity…

“From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship…and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

Kardashian also mentioned that she would like to handle all matters regarding their children privately, and hopes Kanye can resolve issues amicably.

Advertisement

It’s unknown whether or not Kanye has seen her response at the time of writing, but we’ll update if he publicly responds.