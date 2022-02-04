Charli D’Amelio could be making her acting debut and fans can’t wait

Fans think TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio could be set to make her acting debut after posting a picture of a script with her name on it on Instagram.

Charli D’Amelio is a 17-year-old influencer who’s currently the most followed creator on TikTok, with over 135 million followers on the app, not to mention the millions more she has on other platforms like Instagram.

Although she began just making dance videos, the young star has launched projects in multiple different industries, including her Social Tourist clothing line with sister Dixie, and the D’Amelio family’s Hulu reality show.

Now, some think that Charli could be set to make her acting debut, after an image she posted on Instagram suggested she’s working on a new project.

On February 3, the TikToker uploaded a compilation of random images under the caption, “life,” and among them she included an image of a script, with her name written at the top.

According to one of the notes attached to the script, the project is called ‘Home School’ and will be directed by Anthony Michael Hall.

The notes further revealed that the anticipated start date is June, and she also wrote that she has an acting class with John Kirby at 4pm on Monday.

The cast list has been teased with only the first letters of the names shown, and people are already trying to figure out who her fellow performers could possibly be.

Many commenters seemed to be largely in favor of the star taking on this new project, with one writing: “I love that she has notes on what she wants to improve on, it shows that she actually cares about doing the job well.”

Fans are already excited to see how the project turns out, and will be keeping a keen eye out for any future developments.

Charli isn’t the first TikTok star to try her hand at acting. In 2021, Addison Rae made her debut in Netflix’s ‘He’s All That,’ though her performance had a mixed reception.