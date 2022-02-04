Valkyrae explains why Pokimane and JiDion teaming up after drama was “smartest thing”

YouTube streaming star Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has explained why Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys and Jidion ‘JiDion’ Adams teaming up for a collab after their beef was the “smartest thing” for both of them.

On January 12, Pokimane was forced to end her stream early after a ‘hate raid’ from JiDion, who then found himself permanently banned from Twitch as a result.

While there was ongoing drama between both the streamers and their communities, with JiDion even having to urge his fans to leave Pokimane alone, that beef appears to have settled.

On February 3, JiDion and Pokimane posted a picture to social media together looking like good friends, in a move that shocked many of both of their fans.

While people have questioned the situation, Valkyrae actually said during her February 3 stream that it was a great move for them to team up.

“I actually talked to her on the phone about it, and I just feel like that is literally the smartest and best thing they could have done,” she said. “It’s a win-win situation for everyone involved, except for Ninja.

“I think him doing that, and doing content with Poki and OTV, it’s so good for both parties, and also reconciling or showing the beef is squashed, it’s going to make it so that his community doesn’t sh*t on her anymore.”

Timestamp 3:26:10

Repeating that it’s “really good” for both parties, Rae clearly thinks this collaboration is a stroke of genius.

