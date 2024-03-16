Police investigate Kanye West warehouse “crime scene” amid claims of $1 million in clothing stolen

Kanye West’s team have accused resellers of stealing more than $1 million worth of his unreleased YZY clothing line and trying to sell it for $20, as Police investigate.

On March 15, SRGN Studios and Urban Necessities announced via their social media accounts that they were opening up a “first come, first serve” pop up shop for Kanye Wests’s “unreleased YZY GAP” clothing.

It was scheduled to go ahead in LA, with “over 60 thousand units” on sale, as many customers lined up to get their hands on Ye’s highly anticipated clothing line for just $20 per piece.

However, it was soon shutdown by Police after Kanye West’s team claimed that these new YZY line goods, with a worth of over $1 million, had been stolen.

Article continues after ad

Kanye West’s team claim over $1 million in Yeezy clothing stolen

Instagram user Juliansoley was there and posted a clip with the caption: “The owner of Los Angeles apparel is accusing somebody of stealing 60k+ units of Yeezy merchandise. It is now a crime scene and the whole street of blocked off with crime tape.”

Article continues after ad

This man was Dov Charney, who has also reportedbly became the new Yeezy CEO for West’s clothing brand. Charney was seen in the clip shouting: “This has been stolen. His merchandise has been stolen, from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.”

Police officers then approached him and asked for him to leave the area due to interfering with “ongoing investigations.” Ye has since reposted this short video on his Instagram story.

Article continues after ad

Kanye West’s team allegedly accused resellers of “forging records”

According to TMZ, Milo Yiannopoulous, who is West’s chief of staff, told them that they noticed that around 60,000 items from the rapper’s new YZY GAP clothing range was stolen from the warehouse and that they are valued at around $1.2 million.

Yiannopoulos allegedly said that they didn’t know where the large amount of clothes had dissapeared to, but then noticed that an account was advertising an event in which they were selling items from the “unreleased Yeezy GAP collection.”

Article continues after ad

Instagram / SRGNstudios / Urban necessities SRGN Studios and Urban Necessities posted a photo of the YZY collection stored in a warehouse.

TMZ also claimed that Ye’s team sent the organizer’s a cease and decist letter for the pop up shop sale, in which they accused them of “forging records to make police believe they legally obtained the Yeezy goods.”

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, there has been no further updates on the situation by authorities or Kanye West and his team.