Prime fans call out “rip off” Mas+ drink from Lionel Messi

Football star Lionel Messi has just announced his very own energy and hydration drink company, Mas+, and fans quickly took to social media to call out its similarities to KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime.

Outside of his focus on playing for Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has made a name for himself as an influencer with over 503M followers on Instagram alone.

He announced ‘Mas+ by Messi’ — his very own energy and hydration drink company — on June 4, 2024, complete with several launch flavors like Miami Punch, Orange d’Or, and more.

Shortly after it was announced, however, fans took to social media to call out its resemblance to Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime drinks.

KSI News Twitter account is just one of the posts about the drink, and they posted side by side screenshots of the two Hydration bottles. They said: “No way Messi’s new drink looks exactly like Prime.”

“They can (and probably will) sue them, cause its a direct reference. Even the colors are similar. Ez win for them, they have no chance in court,” one user replied.

Another commented: “Prime Hydration is like a popular video game. It is so popular; people want to not only complain about it but also make rip-offs off of it all because of its success.”

“Nah man Messi is the goat but wtf is he doing,” a third said.

The website for Messi’s new drink doesn’t have a full nutritional fact listing but does mention a few of the drink’s highlights.

According to the page, Mas+ has 10 calories while Prime has between 20 and 25. There’s also less sugar in Mas+ and the selection of electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals are slightly different. As for taste, Messi fans will have to wait until it fully releases to find out.

KSI reacted to Messi’s drink launch in an Instagram story. “Speed was right, he is the goat,” read the post on top of a picture of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Over the last few years, KSI and IShowSpeed have gone back and forth over which footballer was the “greatest of all time,” with KSI saying it was Messi and Speed saying it was Ronaldo.

It’s clear that with the launch of Mas+ by Messi, KSI has had a change of opinion.

Neither Logan Paul nor Messi have commented on the resemblance between the two drinks but we’ll be sure to update this article if they do.