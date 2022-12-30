Kim Kardashian explains rules for daughter North’s TikTok usage

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

Kim Kardashian has revealed the rules she puts in place in order for her daughter North West to use TikTok, with the duo regularly going viral with their videos together.

North West and her mother Kim Kardashian have had a joint TikTok account together for over a year now, and the pair are constantly uploading videos taking part in the app’s many viral challenges.

In an episode of ‘The goop Podcast’ with Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim explained some of the rules she has in place regarding nine-year-old North’s use of the video app.

“I think every family is different, even within my family. How Kourtney operates, how Khloé operates, how Kylie…we always say every family is different,” she explained.

Article continues after ad

“With social media, it is hard because all of the cousins, all my nieces and nephews, they’re all best friends with my kids. They’re all the same ages. So if Penelope has a TikTok, North wants a TikTok, and all the girls at school have a TikTok.”

“However, I have made a rule with their dad about it. He’s not happy about that. I respect that. But it can only be on my phone,” she said, referring to Kanye West’s disapproval of his daughter being on TikTok.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

She went onto explain that they “don’t do comments,” with their comment sectioned turned off on all of their uploads, and that North isn’t able to “scroll and look at things.”

Article continues after ad

“I take it as more of a creative thing, as long as it’s age appropriate, and they’re having fun… and it’s so annoying because I just won’t have my phone for so long because she’ll take it and be doing that.”

“I found a groove with her TikTok, as long as it’s me and her together and I’m there. That works for now. But it’s a crazy world, I don’t deny that.”

The mother-daughter duo are regularly garnering millions of views and likes for their uploads on TikTok, creating many iconic social media moments.