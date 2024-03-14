Kick streamer N3on gets suddenly banned

Popular Kick streamer N3on has been hit with a sudden ban from the streaming platform shortly after a live stream on the same day.

N3on quickly rose to popularity since streaming on Kick. He became one of the main faces on the platform after his IRL streams which have seen him rack up views and collaborate with leading creators.

However, his streams are never short of drama, whether it’s his relationship with ex-girlfriend Sam Frank or his several feuds with other creators. One of which was Adin Ross, who has agreed to a boxing match to settle their ongoing beef.

On March 13, N3on was hit with a sudden ban from Kick shortly after his stream.

Kick star N3on hit with instant ban

On March 13, following N3ons earlier broadcast that day, fans soon noticed that he had been banned on Kick, with his profile on the platform no longer accessible.

Instead, N3on’s Kick page features the typical 404 error message shown when a streamer is removed and states: “Oops, something went wrong. We can’t find the page you’re looking for.”

The exact reason for the ban is not confirmed, with N3on himself yet to address it. The content from his March 13 stream would have had to have violated Kick’s policies in some way.

At the time of writing, neither N3on nor Kick has confirmed the official reason as to why he was banned or commented on the situation.