Lil Pump, Sneako & N3on kicked out of Topgolf after “homophobic” comments

Rapper Lil Pump, along with controversial streamers Sneako and N3on, got kicked out of a Topgolf location during a live stream after making “homophobic” comments.

Topgolf seems to be a popular location for many streamers, with Kick star Adin Ross recently visiting the driving range chain back in August.

Unfortunately for him, he and his crew got swatted while playing at the location seemingly based out of Florida, forcing them to leave and cutting their activities short.

Article continues after ad

Now, another dramatic incident has occurred at a Topgolf during another high-profile Kick stream… this one featuring a major rapper.

Lil Pump, Sneako & N3on kicked out of Topgolf after disorderly behavior

On September 20, rapper Lil Pump was hanging out at Topgolf with controversial streamers Sneako and N3on when the group got a little too rowdy.

Article continues after ad

Footage taken from their Kick stream shows N3on getting into the nets that are meant to catch stray golf balls, which are overhanging a huge drop above the actual golf course.

Article continues after ad

That’s not all; another section from the stream shows an employee coming up to the group, making mention of their cameras. The streamers joked around about kicking out their cameraman before Sneako said, “Also, I heard him say something homophobic before he walked in, and I just wanted to let you know. We stand with the LGBTQ community.”

The employee then left the area, and it was surmised that he was “calling security.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I was joking!” Sneako exclaimed.

Article continues after ad

“Aw bro, I think the homophobic sh*t got to him,” someone said.

“I think he just needs some d**k,” N3on said. “Gay-a** f***.”

The group was then told to leave — a situation that prompted the stars to insult the Topgolf employees, with someone in the squad saying, “You’re gonna stay working here for the rest of your life. Twenty, fifteen dollars a month, you f**kin’ piece of sht*.”

The incident sparked quite a conversation online, with some viewers appalled at the group’s behavior, while others took their side.

Article continues after ad

This is just the latest news to come from N3on after the streamer was supposedly jumped and robbed during a live stream back in early August.