xQc hits back after Pokimane says she wouldn’t join Kick over “morals”

Streaming star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel hit back at Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys for “flexing” her ethics amid the drama around him signing a $100m deal to stream on Kick.

Back on June 16, xQc set the internet ablaze when it was revealed that he’d be signing a non-exclusive deal with Kick worth around $100 million.

Plenty of streamers congratulated the Twitch star on getting such a massive payday, but there have been plenty of others who’ve been critical of it because of Kick being backed by Stake – the crypto casino and sports gambling website.

Article continues after ad

Pokimane has been one of the vocal critics of Kick, saying she wouldn’t make the move for $10 million as it would “compromise” her “morals and ethics.” That had xQc pretty annoyed as he fired back both on stream and via Twitter.

xQc responds to Pokimane over “morals and ethics” about Kick deal

“Morals and ethics about what? You have to be more specific, you can’t just say morals and ethics. I mean, that thing is pretty obvious when you talk about other topics,” xQc said during his June 20 stream.

Article continues after ad

“What morals and ethics is there to f*cking breach? I genuinely don’t get it, about what? Oh, it’s the same gamba equals the win argument. So instead of doing the win argument, it’s layering morals and ethics on top of that. I’m not pressed, I just think it’s weird under that pretext because later down the line, when they’re all proven wrong, nobody will go back and correct the thing by saying ‘Hey you know what guys, it wasn’t about gamba.’ They never go back and fix this.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

From there, the former Overwatch star pointed to gambling deals that streamers have taken that haven’t upset the community. Including some that were with Stake themselves.

Article continues after ad

He followed it up a few days later, taking a jab at Pokimane and others on Twitter for “flexing” their ethics.

“Flexing your morals and ethics on other people around you comes from pure insecurity. Nothing else,” xQc tweeted.

Given how long the conversation about gambling on stream has stayed around, it is unlikely that this offshoot of drama ends anytime soon.