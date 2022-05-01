Khloe Kardashian reacts to Dwayne Johnson’s viral TikTok about her Madame Tussauds figure

Khloe Kardashian has responded to Dwayne Johnson’s praise for her Madame Tussauds statue after Johnson went viral on TikTok for admiring the recreation of her posterior.

There are certain landmarks in a celebrities career, be that achieving a Hollywood Walk of Fame star or collecting numerous accolades. Among those achievements been honored by the world-famous wax museum Madame Tussauds, through a recreation of their appearance.

Khloe Kardashian is one of many celebrities to receive such treatment and now she’s reacted to Dwayne Johnson’s praise for her wax derriere.

Khloe Kardashian loves Madame Tussauds “incredible” wax recreation

While taking a trip to view his own glorious wax statue, former professional wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson came across Khloe Kardashian’s own statue. Standing next to Kardashian’s recreation, Johnson said “I mean, look at that, I think we look cool together right!”

Advertisement

Read More: Who is Noah Beck? Everything to know about the TikTok star

Johnson “only had one note” regarding Kardashian’s wax statue, as he examined his own, hilariously noting his rear was considerably smaller than Kardashian’s: “That’s amazing! Can we add a little bit more?”

Since posting his adventure to Madame Tussauds, Johnson’s video has been viewed over 15 million times. Kardashian eventually caught wind of Johnson’s TikTok video and responded via her Instagram Story: “Looks like I am in incredible company!”

TikTok commenters have joined in on the fun too, though, their reactions aren’t as focused on Kardashian’s appearance. TikToker @Absorber said jokingly “Yo are you guy the from Fortnite?”

Advertisement

Another commenter made a reference to Johnson’s WWE days: “He wasn’t happy with rock bottom.”

Madame Tussauds themselves even got back to Johnson in regards to beefing up his statue: “Haha we’ll see what we can do!”

We’re sure that Johnson will keep us all informed should his statue receive a glute upgrade.