Dwayne Johnson responds to roasted viral wax figure

A recent wax figure of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson went viral because it was so inaccurate – and now he’s responded to the situation.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has become quite the prominent figure in Hollywood since he hung up his professional wrestling belt to become an actor.

After appearing in a ton of iconic movies like The Tooth Fairy, Jumanji, and the Fast and Furious franchise, Johnson was recently immortalized by becoming a wax figure, a very high honor when it comes to being an actor.

Article continues after ad

However, Johnson’s fans quickly noticed how off the statue looked as it didn’t even reflect the actor’s skin color. And now Johnson himself as weighed in on the absurd and hilarious situation.

Article continues after ad

Johnson and his team are trying to get the statue fixed

The Musée Grévin in France recently unveiled their latest wax figure which was supposed to depict the actor’s likeness.

But things quickly went sideways as Johnson’s fans recognized that the wax figure barely resembled the actor as it completely whitewashed him.

Article continues after ad

It wasn’t long before people were making a ton of jokes about what the statue looked like and how bad the museum missed the mark.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

And some eagle-eyed fans joked that the wax figure looked a lot like Vin Diesel, whom Johnson has had a ton of public beef with.

After a few days of joking and making memes, Johnson himself responded to wax figure and addressed the fact that there definitely needs to be some changes made to it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris France 🇫🇷 so we can work at ‘updating’ my wax figure here with some important details and improvements- starting with my skin color,” Johnson wrote on his Instagram, “And next time I’m in Paris, I’ll stop in and have a drink with myself.”

Though the wax figure very nice gesture, hopefully Johnson and the Musée Grévin can work together to improve his statue.

Article continues after ad

If you’d like to check out Dexerto’s TV and movie coverage, click here.