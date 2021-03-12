Khloe Kardashian fans concerned after TikTok goes viral showing her ‘new face’ - Dexerto

A TikTok is going viral showing someone reacting to a new video of Khloe Kardashian in which her face looks drastically different, with commenters concerned that she’s changing her appearance frequently as a result of hate and pressure online.

The Kardashian family are some of the biggest stars in the world, with each member of the ever-growing family going on to develop their own brand and businesses, along with enormous social media followings across multiple platforms.

While the family has plenty of fans across the globe, they also come up against a lot of hate for various different reasons. This can often lead to fans wondering what kind of effect this scale of negativity has on the family.

Advertisement

In a video posted on March 10, TikToke user hellotefi reacted to a video Khloe Kardashian recently published on her Instagram page showcasing her Glam Bag X collection with IPSY.

Hellotefi looked shocked at the video, and kept on saying, “who is this? Who is that? Where am I?” The video quickly went viral, as many other Kardashian fans clearly seemed to agree that Khloe looked different. The video now has over 590,000 likes.

In the comments, many shared their confusion at Khloe’s apparent ‘new face.’ “She looks different in every post bruh, no hate tho,” one commenter wrote. “Her nose looks so different,” another said.

Advertisement

However, many were concerned by the rapid changes in her physical appearance, theorizing that negativity online and the constant comparison to other members of her family was the root of some insecurity.

Read More: Tayler Holder criticized after calling firemen following house stunt

“It’s sad that this is the result of constant criticism towards how she looked,” said one supporter. “Khloe has always been beautiful, sad that she felt she had to change”

“Not to be one of those people, but her changing her appearance so much is the result of people insulting her and comparing her to her sister,” another fan wrote.

Khloe has now turned off comments on the original video following the influx of negativity, but it seems that many of those on TikTok feel bad for the star.