Khamzat Chimaev calls out Logan Paul for UFC fight after Dana White comments

MMA pro Khamzat Chimaev is challenging YouTube boxer Logan Paul after Dana White claimed he was open to letting Paul have a turn in the UFC.

Logan Paul has long vied for a spot in the UFC ever since his debut boxing match against former rival KSI in 2018.

At first, White was clearly disinterested in entertaining the Paul brothers, notably saying the duo would “get murdered” the second they set foot in the octagon.

However, four years and three boxing matches later, White admitted he was “not saying no” to the possibility of Logan getting a stint in the UFC during a recent podcast episode.

Since his first bout with KSI in the boxing ring, Paul has taken on undefeated boxing champ Floyd Mayweather and has even made multiple appearances in the WWE.

With this in mind, along with Dana’s comments, it seems that a major name in the UFC is eyeing Logan as a potential opponent.

UFC welterweight fighter Khamzat Chimaev notably called out Logan on Twitter in a response to Dana’s comments regarding his potential career in the combat sports org.

“I’m waiting for you in UFC [Logan],” Chimaev wrote, adding a zombie emoji to show that the YouTuber’s already a ‘dead man walking.’

Although Paul has yet to respond to this latest callout, he’s already setting his sights fairly high; the oldest Paul brother is also considering a full-time career in the WWE following his well-received match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 38.

For now, there’s no telling where Paul’s combat sports career will take him as he continues to break out of the YouTuber mold.